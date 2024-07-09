Yes Bank clarifies on ‘stake sale’ report, calls it ‘factually incorrect’; stock up 2.5%

  • Yes Bank share price rose 2.5% as the bank denied speculative news on 51% interest sale. Recent profit doubled to 452 crore. Board meeting on July 20 to approve financial results for Q1 ended June 30, 2024. Analysts suggest positive short-term outlook for the stock.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Yes Bank clarifies on ‘stake sale’ report, calls it ‘factually incorrect’; stock up 2.5%
Yes Bank clarifies on ‘stake sale’ report, calls it ‘factually incorrect’; stock up 2.5%(MINT)

Yes Bank share price rose about 2.5% on Tuesday's session after the most prominent private lender explained that the news regarding the sale of the 51% interest is solely speculative and is factually incorrect.

“In this regard, the Bank would like to clarify that the contents of the said article are factually incorrect and purely speculative in nature. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not given any in principle approval as stated in the article and this clarification is issued by the Company voluntarily to dispel the baseless media article,” the private bank said in an exchange filing.

Also Read: Why is Yes Bank share price skyrocketing today - explained

A media report stated that the RBI had granted its in-principle clearance for up to 51% of Yes Bank's shares to be purchased by a suitable new promoter, beyond the 26% maximum on promoter holdings permitted by banking regulations in the regular course of business, according to a CNBC-TV18 news report.

According to the report, the country's sixth-biggest private bank by assets may be valued at $10 billion or more upon sale, making it the largest acquisition in the banking industry in India.

Yes Bank and its major shareholders received a preliminary nod from the central bank recently. According to the report, the RBI usually limits promoter holdings in domestic banks at 26%, making this move noteworthy.

On Tuesday, the Yes Bank share price opened at 26.09 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of 26.39 and an intraday low of 25.75 apiece. 

Also Read: Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

“This has been an underperforming stock, but since last week it has gained traction. The short-term outlook for the stock is positive, and we can expect upside towards 28–30 in the near term. 25 is immediate support,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

For the March quarter of 2023–2024, Yes Bank had an over twofold rise in standalone net profit of 452 crore, mostly as a result of favourable provisions. In the same period last year, the bank made 202.43 crore in profit.

The private sector lender benefited from write-backs on income taxes and interest on income tax returns; nevertheless, according to its management, its revenues were constrained by its failure to adhere to the necessary conditions for priority sector lending (PSL). It recorded a 74% increase in net profit at 1,251 crore for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

Also Read: Stock to buy or sell: Yes Bank share price jumps 11% on strong Q1 results 2024 buzz. More steam left?

Because the net interest margin shrank to 2.4% from 2.8% in the same time last year, the core net interest income for the March quarter increased by just 2.3% to 2,153 crore.

A meeting of board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Saturday, July 20, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the Quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2024.

Also Read: Three private banks pare stake in Yes Bank within 14 days of investing

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsYes Bank clarifies on ‘stake sale’ report, calls it ‘factually incorrect’; stock up 2.5%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

331.45
11:17 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.7 (-0.81%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
11:17 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.8 (1.06%)

GAIL India

229.95
11:17 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.55 (-0.24%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

296.05
11:17 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.2 (-1.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

335.80
11:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
27 (8.74%)

Indian Overseas Bank

67.17
11:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
5.16 (8.32%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
11:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

Welspun Living

163.50
11:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
11.15 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue