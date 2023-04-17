Not Big 3 firms, but Yes Bank becomes first to record over 50 lakh shareholders in India2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:53 PM IST
- Yes Bank not just becomes the first company but also the first bank in India to be owned by more than 50 lakh shareholders. This is despite Yes Bank's share price falling by at least 94.5% in five years.
There was a time when Yes Bank's share price level stood in triple-digit, however, that was even before traces of the Covid-19 pandemic could scare the world. But in the current time, Yes Bank shares are traded even below ₹20. However, this has not stopped Yes Bank from becoming the most owned stock by shareholders. That being said, the bank has created a history of becoming the first to record more than 50 lakh shareholders in India.
