There was a time when Yes Bank's share price level stood in triple-digit, however, that was even before traces of the Covid-19 pandemic could scare the world. But in the current time, Yes Bank shares are traded even below ₹20. However, this has not stopped Yes Bank from becoming the most owned stock by shareholders. That being said, the bank has created a history of becoming the first to record more than 50 lakh shareholders in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}