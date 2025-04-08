Mint Market

Yes Bank declares board meeting date for Q4 FY25 results; details here

Private sector lender Yes Bank, on Tuesday, said that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Mumbai, to consider and release financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Apr 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Yes Bank declares board meeting date for Q4 FY25 results(REUTERS)

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 10:53 AM IST
