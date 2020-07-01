Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Yes Bank follow-on public offer to shore up capital adequacy likely to open 8 July
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Yes Bank follow-on public offer to shore up capital adequacy likely to open 8 July

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 08:07 AM IST Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Anchor investors are likely to invest up to 4,500 crore if the bank decides to go for the entire amount it has approval for
  • SBI, Yes Bank’s largest shareholder, holds 48.21% equity, a stake it came to have in April under RBI-authored takeover of the bank that was near collapsing

The follow-on public offer of the State Bank of India-backed Yes Bank is likely to open on 8 July and close on 10 July, according to sources familiar with the development. The anchor book will open on 7 July and close the same day, sources said. The funds are crucial for the lender to shore up its capital adequacy. The bank hasn’t yet decided on the amount to be raised though it has the necessary approvals to raise up to 15,000 crore.

Anchor investors are likely to invest up to 4,500 crore if the bank decides to go for the entire amount it has approval for.

Tuesday on the BSE, Yes Bank share closed at 25.60, down 1.9% from Monday’s close. The bank has a market capitalization of 32,129.21 crore.

SBI, Yes Bank’s largest shareholder, holds 48.21% equity, a stake it came to have in April under a Reserve Bank of India-authored takeover of the bank that was near collapsing.

According to corporate data services provider Capitaline, Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets at the end of March came at 16.8%.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Essel group which includes ZEEL owes as much as ₹8000 crore to Yes Bank. (Bloomberg)

Yes Bank asks Bombay HC to restrain Zee promoters from selling further stake

2 min read . 05:40 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout