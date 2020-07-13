Yes Bank FPO opens on July 15: Key things to know

Yes Bank has been in news lately for the spurt in its NPAs and deterioration of its financial position. The bank is coming with an FPO to raise additional equity from the public. Further purchase offer (FPO) is a process by which a listed company raises fresh capital by issuing new equity shares to the public. The existing investors though do not look much excited about the FPO as the floor price has been set at ₹12, almost 50% lower than the market price. At 2:07 p.m, one share of Yes bank is trading at ₹22.10. The stock has fallen almost 17% from its Thursday closing.