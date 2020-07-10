Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Yes Bank FPO issue: Floor price fixed at 12 per share
Yes Bank FPO: Cap price at 13 per share

Yes Bank FPO issue: Floor price fixed at 12 per share

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Yes Bank had earlier said that its 15,000 crore FPO will open on July 15, 2020 and close on July 17, 2020
  • In the Yes Bank FPO, shares can be bid in lots of 1,000 equity shares.

Yes Bank today informed stock markets that the capital raising committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 10, 2020 has approved the floor price of its 15,000 crore FPO or follow-on public offer at 12 per equity share and a cap of 13 per equity. A discount of 1.00 per equity share will be given to the eligible employees of the bank bidding in employee reservation portion.

In the Yes Bank FPO, shares can be bid in lots of 1,000 equity shares.

Yes Bank had earlier said that its 15,000 crore FPO will open on July 15, 2020 and close on July 17, 2020.

Earlier this week Yes Bank had received approval from the capital-raising committee (CRC) of its board of directors to raise funds through the offering.

Yes Bank said the offer size of the FPO is 15,000 crore, by way of a fresh issue of equity shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to 200 crore.

A meeting of the CRC is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2020 for the purposes of allocation of equity shares to the successful anchor investors and for determination of the anchor investor allocation price, Yes Bank said.

The executive committee of SBI's central board has given approval for a maximum investment of up to 1,760 crore in the FPO of Yes Bank, an SBI statement said on Wednesday.

On March 13, the government had approved a bailout plan for Yes Bank. Under the plan, Yes Bank had received around 10,000 crore from eight financial institutions, including 6,050 crore from SBI. (With Agency Inputs)

