Yes Bank FPO opens today: Key things to know before you subscribe

At the current juncture, our biggest concern with Yes Bank is the high level of stress, especially in such a fragile environment. Given the bank’s stressed asset resolution plans, we sense that write-offs/sale to ARCs/stressed assets spin-off will remain elevated. A confluence of high slippages, elevated write-offs and a flat loan book is unlikely to change the asset quality picture for good in the near term. We think that given the current economic situation the issue is aptly priced. Though the bank has reduced rates, attracting sizeable retail deposits could remain a challenge for some time given the recent ‘episodes’. Therefore, rebuilding of the liabilities shall remain one of the key monitorables. Also, given the broader valuations in the BFSI basket, we think there are other investment opportunities available that offer higher visibility, lower stress baggage and an overall better franchise. We recommend an ‘Avoid’ rating to the FPO. While we agree that the issue is priced cheaply, the valuation should be seen in context of the uncertainties, the likely stress and overall (poor) financial performance that is expected in the foreseeable future. We would be more comfortable getting into the stock once we have more clarity on the numbers and the future trajectory.