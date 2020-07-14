Private sector lender Yes Bank will launch its follow-on public offering (FPO) on Wednesday. The bank aims to raise a fresh capital of ₹15,000 crore through FPO, the largest ever by any entity. Yes Bank said ₹15,000 crore capital will suffice for the growth requirements for the next two years.

The troubled lender has been backed by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank, who invested ₹10,000 crore in the Yes Bank through a reconstruction scheme in March.

Spanning all over the country, the bank has a network of 1,135 branches and 1,423 ATMs. Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar explained the bank chose the follow-on public offer (FPO) route because it was the only one offering the flexibility to offer shares at a reduced price.

Here's all you need to know about Yes Bank's FPO

1) Yes Bank's FPO will open on July 15 and close on July 17. Bids can be made for minimum 1,000 shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

2) The floor price has been set at ₹12 per equity share, almost 50% lower than the market price. Employees bidding in Employee Reservation Portion will be eligible for a discount of ₹1 per share.

3) Shares worth ₹200 crore have been reserved for subscription for the bank’s employees.

4) The issue opened for anchor investors for today. The bank has raised nearly ₹4,100 crore from anchor investors ahead of the FPO opening. Yes Bank's board approved allocation of equity shares to anchor investors at ₹12 per share. The private lender alloted 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares to a total of 14 anchor investors.

5)More than half of the anchor book was subscribed by Bay Tree Holdings. Other investors include HDFC Life Insurance Co, Amansa Hokdings, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, Reliance General Insurance Co.

6) Yes Bank CEO, Prashant Kumar said, "The common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital will go from 6.3% to almost 13 per cent. It will take care of growth requirement for two years. In addition to the capital, we also have comfort of 2.50% in deferred tax assets and are not including recoveries; 13 per cent CET also is 5 percentage points over regulatory requirements."

7) India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said its board approved an investment of up to ₹1,760 crore in the FPO offer of Yes Bank.

8) Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities and YES Securities (India) Limited are the merchant bankers of the issue.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via