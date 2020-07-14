6) Yes Bank CEO, Prashant Kumar said, "The common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital will go from 6.3% to almost 13 per cent. It will take care of growth requirement for two years. In addition to the capital, we also have comfort of 2.50% in deferred tax assets and are not including recoveries; 13 per cent CET also is 5 percentage points over regulatory requirements."