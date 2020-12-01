Yes Bank gains 5% in one day, 26% in one month

Fund managers and analysts are optimistic about the banking sector. They believe the sector will see material upside going ahead.

Yes Bank gained 5% today from the previous closing of ₹14.80 on Friday. The bank went up by 26% in the past one month from ₹12.25. CARE Ratings, in November revised its rating of private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The credit rating agency upgraded YES Bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'. A similar rating was assigned on Lower Tier II Bonds and Tier II Bonds (Basel III). The outlook on YES Bank's ratings was changed to 'Stable' from 'Under Credit watch with Developing Implications' for the above-mentioned instruments.

Fund managers and analysts are optimistic about the banking sector. They believe the sector will see material upside going ahead.

“We continue to remain positive on the banking and financial services sector which will undergo a material transformation in the period ahead. The transformation to organised economy, as well as the long-term shift to financial assets augurs well for growth. The sector offers structural growth opportunities with improving financialisaton, and increase in penetration levels in products like insurance, etc," says Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.

The banking and financial services is the largest and most diversified sector in the Indian economy. Over last 2-3 decades, the sector has transformed itself from just banks to other allied businesses such as NBFCs, Insurance, AMCs and capital market players.

"The government expects the Indian economy to grow to USD 5 trillion in the coming years and the Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector being backbone of the economy can be the key engine to drive this growth. One must look at BFSI as a longer-term story and not just a cyclical play. We believe that as economic sentiment improves post-Pandemic, the sector will play a crucial role in India’s economic revival," says Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.