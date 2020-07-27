Yes Bank hits 10% lower cap as FPO shares start trade; Tilden Park gets 7.48%

MUMBAI: Yes Bank Ltd stock on Monday fell for the sixth consecutive session, hitting the 10% lower circuit after its follow-on public offer (FPO) shares started trading.

The stock was trading at ₹12.30 on the BSE, down 10% from its previous close. Year to date it is down 74%

According to BSE release, Yes Bank said Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, has been allotted 7.48% stake or 187.5 crore shares in the firm.

On 10 July, the lender announced its ₹15000 crore FPO and the final issue price has been fixed at ₹12 per share, the lower end of the price band of ₹12-13. This was nearly 60% discount to its share price on 9 July. Since 9 July, Yes Bank's shares have fallen almost 53.85%.

On 17 July, Yes Bank managed to close its FPO with 95% subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as HNIs and retail investors showed tepid interest in the bank's offering.

The bank received subscriptions for shares worth ₹14,267 crore in the FPO, at the lower end of the price band of ₹12-13 per share.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via