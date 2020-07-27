Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Yes Bank hits 10% lower cap as FPO shares start trade; Tilden Park gets 7.48%
Photo: Mint

Yes Bank hits 10% lower cap as FPO shares start trade; Tilden Park gets 7.48%

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Yes Bank said Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, has been allotted 7.48% stake or 187.5 crore shares in the firm

MUMBAI: Yes Bank Ltd stock on Monday fell for the sixth consecutive session, hitting the 10% lower circuit after its follow-on public offer (FPO) shares started trading.

The stock was trading at 12.30 on the BSE, down 10% from its previous close. Year to date it is down 74%

According to BSE release, Yes Bank said Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, has been allotted 7.48% stake or 187.5 crore shares in the firm.

On 10 July, the lender announced its 15000 crore FPO and the final issue price has been fixed at 12 per share, the lower end of the price band of 12-13. This was nearly 60% discount to its share price on 9 July. Since 9 July, Yes Bank's shares have fallen almost 53.85%.

On 17 July, Yes Bank managed to close its FPO with 95% subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as HNIs and retail investors showed tepid interest in the bank's offering.

The bank received subscriptions for shares worth 14,267 crore in the FPO, at the lower end of the price band of 12-13 per share.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper