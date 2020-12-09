Yes Bank jumps 10% on ratings upgrade

MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank were locked in the 10% upper circuit at ₹19.06 on Wednesday following Brickwork Ratings upgrading its rating on the lender's Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) to 'BWR BB+/ Stable' from 'BWR D'.

"The rating upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base, and experienced board members," the rating agency said in a statement.

"The bank has a strong shareholder base with State Bank of India (SBI) holding a 30% stake as of September 30, 2020, and the bank has an experienced board of directors with Prashant Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO)," Brickwork Ratings said in the rating action.

The rating was, however, constrained by weak asset quality, impacting profitability and moderate resource profile of the bank. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs stood at 16.9% and 4.7%, respectively as of September-end. The ability of the bank to control slippages on account of covid-19 related stress is a key monitorable, Brickwork Ratings said.

Yes Bank was up for the third straight day today, climbing 24.2% since Friday. With today’s gain, the stock has rallied 50% in the past one month compared to a 9.5% rise in the Sensex.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹129.37 crore for the September quarter compared with a net loss of ₹600.80 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell 28.6% YoY to ₹5,952.14 crore.

