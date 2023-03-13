Yes Bank 3-year lock-in period ends today: 10 things to know3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:27 AM IST
- Yes Bank lock-in period ends today: The terms of the reconstruction scheme barred investors from selling shares acquired in Yes Bank in the secondary market for three years
Yes Bank lock-in period ends today: Yes Bank shares are expected to remain volatile as the three-year lock-in period will end today, 13 March 2023. Recently, the bank has concluded sale of its stressed assets loan portfolio to JC Flowers. In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded Yes Bank’s board due to the bank’s issues with deteriorating asset quality, inadequate capital and losses on its books. As part of the central bank’s reconstruction scheme, India’s largest lender, SBI, initially infused a capital of ₹6,050 crore for a 48% stake in Yes Bank.
