Yes Bank performed much better than expectations but more needs to be done, says analyst2 min read . 01:08 PM IST
- Read on to know why he thinks Yes Bank shares could deliver lower returns than the frontline banks, and what his call is on the stock
Yes Bank share price has been in an uptrend lately with a few days of consolidation. The stock had recently hit its 52-week high on December 14, but today it was trading 4% lower at ₹21.55 on BSE at the time of writing this copy.
Independent technical analyst Nooresh Merani took to twitter today and said the bank has performed much better than expectations but there is much more that it needs to do to sustain at these valuations.
He also noted that the stock is at about 10% premium to IndusInd Bank and at a 15% discount to Axis Bank. “In our view, this appears to be unsustainable," he said.
"The bank has done a remarkable work on coming of its crisis in the past three years," he added.
“We had been concerned on their post- moratonum capital structure, ability to improve their liability franchise and retaining their and no interest existing employees, given that the organization needs time to recover. The bank has performed much better than expectations in all these metrics. However, there is much more that Yes Bank needs to do to sustain at these valuations."
He further added that the bank needs to improve the liability franchise further, as the cost of funds differential with frontline banks is high.
“This requires significant investments and usually takes a much longer time. Its loan book is targeting segments where there is no real advantage from their side."
"Consequently, we should expect Yes Bank to deliver lower returns than the frontline banks. From that context, we would prefer to maintain our SELL call, with its FV at Rs16 (from Rs14 earlier), valuing the bank at 12X book and 20X. We believe that the risk-reward is not justified to be positive at current levels," he added.
Merani is not alone in voicing his concern regarding the valuations of the stock. Some other market experts have also recently warned investors to be wary of the stock movement.
Morgan Stanley in its latest report said the bank has made healthy progress so far, but handed out an 'underweight' rating to the stock saying that the return on asset (RoA) recovery beyond 1% will be gradual. It expects the stock to reach the RoA of 1% by FY25, which is currently in the price for the stock.
“If you're getting very excited about Yes Bank and all the stuff that's happening, remember that the 3 year lock-in for 75% of the pre-drama shares expires in March 2023, 3 months from now. Lots of liquidity coming, and the news will be all over the place roughly end-Feb," Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capital Mind had said in a tweet recently.
In March 2020, lenders like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank had bought stake in Yes Bank.