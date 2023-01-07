Stock market experts further added that ease in dollar index has made overseas loan dearer for big corporates and hence such corporates are coming back to Indian banking system for credit line. This is also going to aide PSU banking stocks in medium to long term. However, in private segment, those banks who have focussed in tech-enabled lending are going to score over its peers and banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank are expected to benefit from such emerging business model in India. For retail investors who are looking to cash-in the opportunities available in the banking space but have limited money for investing, experts recommended mid-sized PSU and private bank stocks to buy. They said that Yes Bank, PNB, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, etc. shares to buy.