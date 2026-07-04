Yes Bank Q1 business update is out; shares to be in focus on Monday: Check details

Yes Bank Q1 Business Update: Yes Bank share price will be in focus on Monday, July 6, after the private sector lender reported loans and advances of ₹2.85 lakh crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, marking an 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹2.41 lakh crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Sequentially, loans and advances rose 4% from ₹2.73 lakh crore reported in the fourth quarter of FY26. The private lender's deposits meanwhile increased more than 14% YoY to ₹3.15 lakh crore during Q1 FY27 from ₹2.76 lakh crore in Q1 FY26. However, deposits declined more than 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹3.19 lakh crore reported in Q4 FY26.

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Yes Bank's current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose 14.3% YoY to ₹1.03 lakh crore during the first quarter of FY27 but declined around 8% QoQ. The bank's CASA deposits stood at ₹1.03 lakh crore, up 14.3% YoY but down 7.8% QoQ from ₹1.12 lakh crore. The CASA ratio, including certificates of deposit (CDs), stood at 32.7%, compared with 35.1% in the previous quarter and 32.8% a year earlier.

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Certificates of deposit declined to ₹6,604 crore from ₹6,831 crore in the preceding quarter. The credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 90.5% as of June 30, 2026, from 85.7% at the end of March and 87.4% a year earlier.

The bank's average quarterly Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on a consolidated basis stood at 138.5%, compared with 119.0% in the previous quarter and 135.8% in the corresponding quarter last year. The credit-to-deposit ratio meanwhile rose to 90.5%.

Yes Bank said these figures are provisional and have been released ahead of the announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. It added that the actual financial earnings will be announced after the audit.

Board approves ₹ 16,000 crore fundraising This week, Yes Bank's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt issuances. The board cleared an enabling resolution to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through eligible equity securities and up to ₹8,500 crore through eligible debt securities in one or more tranches, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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The bank said the equity fundraising, together with any dilution arising from the conversion of eligible convertible debt securities, will not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10% of the existing share capital.

The proposed fundraising may be undertaken through various permissible routes in domestic and overseas markets. The debt issuance may also include instruments denominated in Indian or foreign currencies. The proposals will be placed before shareholders for approval at the bank's 22nd Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 19.

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Yes Bank share price Yes Bank shares have fallen around 2% in one week but gained more than 6% in one month and 13% in 2026 so far to close at ₹24.39 apiece on Friday. Over the longer term, the stock has surged 21% in one year, 49% in three years and 80% in five years.

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After hitting a 52-week low of ₹17.20 apiece in March, Yes Bank shares rallied 50% in less than three months to touch a 52-week high of ₹25.78 apiece in June. The stock has since declined more than 5% from that level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.