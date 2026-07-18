Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit jumps 33.7% YoY, operating profit up 25.5%

Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: During the April to June 2026 period, Yes Bank reported net profit of ₹1,071 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y & 0.2% Q-o-Q. Net Interest Income (NIM) for Q1FY27 stood at 2.7%, up 20 bps Y-o-Y, aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.
The private lender reported Advances Growth at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth at 14.3% Y-o-Y; On an AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively.
CASA Deposits stood at 14.3% Y-o-Y; on an AQB1 basis, CASA growth was stronger at 15.0% Y-o-Y.
Advances Growth stood at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth grew by 14.3% Y-o-Y. On AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth stood at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively. Continued momentum in Retail Assets Disbursement went up 27.5% Y-o-Y.
Commenting on the results and financial performance, Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO at Yes Bank, said, “YES BANK has begun FY27 on a strong footing, with Q1 Net Profit growing ~34% Y-o-Y to INR 1,071 Crs. We delivered higher core earnings even as gains from Security Receipts and treasury fell sharply - clear evidence that the underlying franchise is strengthening. Margins held steady at 2.7%, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippage eased. We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter — rating upgrades from Moody's, CARE and ICRA, and our inaugural international rating from S&P Global."
The Yes Bank MD said that growth was broad-based, including sustained momentum in Retail disbursements. Looking ahead, our focus is clear: deepen the core, sustain profitability, and create a resilient franchise that delivers lasting value for every stakeholder.
Yes Bank reported a significant improvement in Asset Quality, with the GNPA ratio at 1.3%, down 30 bps Y-o-Y, and the NNPA ratio at 0.2%, down 10 bps Y-o-Y. The private lender reported Retail Slippages at the lowest in the past 10 quarters at INR 843 Crs (2.7% of Advances) v/s ₹888 crore (2.8% of Advances) in Q4FY26.
Net Credit Costs for the quarter stood 0.3% of Average assets against 0.3% in Q1FY26.
Ahead of the Q1 results 2026 announcement, Yes Bank's share price closed lower at ₹23.53 per share on Friday.
In Q4FY26, reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,068.42 crore, registering a growth of 44.7% from ₹7,381.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In Q1FY26, Yes Bank's net profit surged by 59% year-on-year, reaching ₹801 crore compared to ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit after tax (PAT) increased by over 8% on a sequential basis, up from ₹738 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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