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Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit jumps 33.7% YoY, operating profit up 25.5%

Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: During the April to June 2026 period, Yes Bank reported net profit of 1,071 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y & 0.2% Q-o-Q

Asit Manohar
Updated18 Jul 2026, 02:22 PM IST
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Yes Bank share price finished lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.53 apiece on Friday.
Yes Bank share price finished lower at ₹23.53 apiece on Friday.(Photo: Mint)
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Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: During the April to June 2026 period, Yes Bank reported net profit of 1,071 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y & 0.2% Q-o-Q. Net Interest Income (NIM) for Q1FY27 stood at 2.7%, up 20 bps Y-o-Y, aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.

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The private lender reported Advances Growth at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth at 14.3% Y-o-Y; On an AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively.

CASA Deposits stood at 14.3% Y-o-Y; on an AQB1 basis, CASA growth was stronger at 15.0% Y-o-Y.

Acceleration in balance sheet growth

Advances Growth stood at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth grew by 14.3% Y-o-Y. On AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth stood at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively. Continued momentum in Retail Assets Disbursement went up 27.5% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO at Yes Bank, said, “YES BANK has begun FY27 on a strong footing, with Q1 Net Profit growing ~34% Y-o-Y to INR 1,071 Crs. We delivered higher core earnings even as gains from Security Receipts and treasury fell sharply - clear evidence that the underlying franchise is strengthening. Margins held steady at 2.7%, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippage eased. We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter — rating upgrades from Moody's, CARE and ICRA, and our inaugural international rating from S&P Global."

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The Yes Bank MD said that growth was broad-based, including sustained momentum in Retail disbursements. Looking ahead, our focus is clear: deepen the core, sustain profitability, and create a resilient franchise that delivers lasting value for every stakeholder.

Significant improvement in Asset Quality

Yes Bank reported a significant improvement in Asset Quality, with the GNPA ratio at 1.3%, down 30 bps Y-o-Y, and the NNPA ratio at 0.2%, down 10 bps Y-o-Y. The private lender reported Retail Slippages at the lowest in the past 10 quarters at INR 843 Crs (2.7% of Advances) v/s 888 crore (2.8% of Advances) in Q4FY26.

Net Credit Costs for the quarter stood 0.3% of Average assets against 0.3% in Q1FY26.

Ahead of the Q1 results 2026 announcement, Yes Bank's share price closed lower at 23.53 per share on Friday.

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In Q4FY26, reported a standalone net profit of 1,068.42 crore, registering a growth of 44.7% from 7,381.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In Q1FY26, Yes Bank's net profit surged by 59% year-on-year, reaching 801 crore compared to 502 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit after tax (PAT) increased by over 8% on a sequential basis, up from 738 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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