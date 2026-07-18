Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit jumps 33.7% YoY, operating profit up 25.5%

Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: During the April to June 2026 period, Yes Bank reported net profit of ₹1,071 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y & 0.2% Q-o-Q. Net Interest Income (NIM) for Q1FY27 stood at 2.7%, up 20 bps Y-o-Y, aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.
The private lender reported Advances Growth at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth at 14.3% Y-o-Y; On an AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively.
CASA Deposits stood at 14.3% Y-o-Y; on an AQB1 basis, CASA growth was stronger at 15.0% Y-o-Y.
Advances Growth stood at 18.3% Y-o-Y and 4.3% Q-o-Q; Deposits growth grew by 14.3% Y-o-Y. On AQB basis, Advances and Deposits growth stood at 15.1% Y-o-Y and 14.8% Y-o-Y, respectively. Continued momentum in Retail Assets Disbursement went up 27.5% Y-o-Y.
Commenting on the results and financial performance, Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO at Yes Bank, said, “YES BANK has begun FY27 on a strong footing, with Q1 Net Profit growing ~34% Y-o-Y to INR 1,071 Crs. We delivered higher core earnings even as gains from Security Receipts and treasury fell sharply - clear evidence that the underlying franchise is strengthening. Margins held steady at 2.7%, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippage eased. We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter — rating upgrades from Moody's, CARE and ICRA, and our inaugural international rating from S&P Global."
The Yes Bank MD said that growth was broad-based, including sustained momentum in Retail disbursements. Looking ahead, our focus is clear: deepen the core, sustain profitability, and create a resilient franchise that delivers lasting value for every stakeholder.
Yes Bank reported a significant improvement in Asset Quality, with the GNPA ratio at 1.3%, down 30 bps Y-o-Y, and the NNPA ratio at 0.2%, down 10 bps Y-o-Y. The private lender reported Retail Slippages at the lowest in the past 10 quarters at INR 843 Crs (2.7% of Advances) v/s ₹888 crore (2.8% of Advances) in Q4FY26.
Net Credit Costs for the quarter stood 0.3% of Average assets against 0.3% in Q1FY26.
Ahead of the Q1 results 2026 announcement, Yes Bank's share price closed lower at ₹23.53 per share on Friday.
In Q4FY26, reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,068.42 crore, registering a growth of 44.7% from ₹7,381.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In Q1FY26, Yes Bank's net profit surged by 59% year-on-year, reaching ₹801 crore compared to ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit after tax (PAT) increased by over 8% on a sequential basis, up from ₹738 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.