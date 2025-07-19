Yes Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 59% YoY to ₹801 crore

Yes Bank Q1 Results: Yes Bank announced on Saturday that its standalone net profit for Q1FY26 surged by 59% year-on-year, reaching ₹801 crore compared to ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit after tax (PAT) increased by over 8% on a sequential basis, up from ₹738 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

In the June quarter, the private bank generated an interest income of ₹7,596 crore, down 1.6% from ₹7,719 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income, which represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased by only 5.7% to ₹2,371 crore for the June quarter, benefiting from a decrease in the Cost of Funds. Meanwhile, non-interest income rose by 10.9% to ₹1,739 crore.

Yes Bank disbursed ₹5,224.41 crore in interest during the reported quarter, compared to ₹5,475 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 4.6%.

Yes Bank Q1 Results : NIM For Q1FY26, the net interest margin (NIM) was recorded at 2.5%, showing a year-on-year increase, aided by a reduction in deposits due to PSL shortfall and a decrease in SA rates, though this was somewhat countered by the impact of repricing, according to the private bank's filing with the exchange.

The operating profit increased by 53.4% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹1,358 crore, whereas non-tax provisions rose by 34.1% to ₹284 crore. The cost-to-income ratio showed improvement at 67.1%, a decrease from 74.3% over the past year.

Yes Bank Q1 Results : Asset Quality The quality of assets remained constant, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.6% and net NPA standing at 0.3%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) saw an increase to 80.2 percent.

For the June quarter, the bank recorded total recoveries and upgrades amounting to ₹1,170 crore, including ₹338 crore from security receipts. However, slippages rose to ₹1,458 crore, up from ₹1,223 crore in the previous quarter.

Yes Bank Q1 Results : Advances Advances increased by 5% year-on-year to ₹2.41 lakh crore, propelled by a 19% rise in commercial banking and an 11.2% increase in the micro banking sector. Retail advances saw minimal growth, rising by just 0.3%.

“The bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to INR 801 crs, marking a 59.4% YoY growth. Key metrics such as RoA (0.8%), PPoP ( ₹1,358 crs), and NIM (2.5%) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14.0%,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank.

Further, in a significant strategic move, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has entered into a binding agreement to purchase a 20 percent interest in Yes Bank from SBI and various other Indian banks, enhancing investor confidence. Additionally, the quarter witnessed upgrades in long-term ratings from Moody's, CARE, and ICRA.

On Friday, Yes Bank share price closed flat at ₹20.17 apiece on the BSE.