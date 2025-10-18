Yes Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹654 crore, asset quality remains steady

Yes Bank reported a net profit of ₹654.5 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 18.3% from ₹553 crore in the year-ago period, helped by higher other income and lower interest expenses.

However, on a sequential basis, the bank’s net profit declined 18.3% from ₹801.06 crore as on June 30, 2025. Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q2FY26 jumped 32.93% to ₹1,296.50 crore from ₹975.27, YoY.

The private sector lender’s net interest income (NII) grew 4.5% to ₹2,300.88 crore compared with the ₹2,200.44 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY26 at 2.5% was up 10 bps YoY and flattish QoQ, as reduction in balances of deposits made in lieu of PSL shortfall and deposit rate cuts/ repricing impact, largely offset the Asset repricing impact, Yes Bank said.

Asset quality of the bank remained broadly stable during the quarter ended September 2025. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose marginally to ₹4,055.31 crore from ₹4,022.14 crore, QoQ. Net NPA declined to ₹770.8 crore from ₹797.3 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio remained flat sequentially at 1.6%, while net NPA ratio also remained flat at 0.3%.

Provisions during Q2fY26 were at ₹419 crore versus ₹284 crore QoQ versus ₹297 crore YoY.

“Asset quality further strengthened during the quarter, with decline in fresh slippages and overdue balances as well as an improvement in Provision Coverage Ratio. Net Interest Margin was broadly stable, aided by lower RIDF balances and deposit rate actions/ repricing, which largely offset the impact of asset repricing,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank.

Yes Bank Balance Sheet Yes Bank’s Total Deposits at the end of 31 September 2025 were at ₹2,96,276 crore, growing 6.9% YoY and 7.4% QoQ, with continued outperformance in CASA.

Net Advances of the bank registered growth of 6.4% YoY and 3.8% QoQ to ₹2,50,212 crore. Retail Disbursement was up 19.8% QoQ.

Average Quarterly LCR during the quarter remained healthy at 125.1%, while LCR as on September 30, 2025, was at 124.2%. CET I Ratio stood at 13.9% against 13.2% in Q2FY25 and 14.0% in Q1FY26.

“All these enabled the Bank to deliver an RoA of 0.7% for H1FY26 and we firmly remain on track to achieve the stated objective of 1% RoA by FY27,” Kumar said.

On Friday, Yes Bank share price ended 3.81% lower at ₹22.24 apiece on the BSE.