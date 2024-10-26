Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit jumps 10% QoQ, total income rises 2.45%

  • Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit of the private lender surged from 502.43 crore to 553.04 crore during Q2FY25

Asit Manohar
Updated26 Oct 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The private lender has reported impressive growth in net profit, total income and net NPA during the July to September 2024 quarter.
Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The private lender has reported impressive growth in net profit, total income and net NPA during the July to September 2024 quarter.(Photo: Courtesy Yes Bank)

Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The board of directors considered and approved Q2 results 2024 on Saturday. In this unaudited standalone Q2FY25 results, Yes Bank reported a rise in net profit from 502.43 crore in Q1FY25 to 553.04 crore in the July to September 2024 quarter. However, the bank witnessed a big rise in net profit in YoY terms, as Yes Bank's net profit at the end of the previous quarter in the corresponding period stood at 225.21 crore.

Yes Bank Q2FY25 income

During the July to September 2024 quarter, Yes Bank reported a total income of 9,137.09 core, which stood at 8,918.14 crore during the June 2024 quarter. So, the private lender's total income surged by 2.45 per cent sequentially. Yes Bank's total income at the end of Q2FY24 stood at 7,920.68 crore. 

Hence, Yes Bank has reported an impressive growth in net profit and total income both QoQ and YoY. The private lender reported such growth-oriented Q2 results 2024 despite raising provisions during the July to September 2024 quarter. The private lender has reported provisions at 297.10 crore in Q2FY25, which stood at 211.77 crore at the end of Q1FY25. However, Yes Bank's provisions at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year stood at 500.38 crore.

Improvement in NPA

In Q2 results 2024, Yes Bank reported improvement in net NPA and gross NPA YoY. Yes Bank reported a gross NPA of 3,889.43 crore, which stood at 3,844.90 crore in the previous quarter of FY25 and 4,319.03 crore in Q2FY24.

However, Yes Bank's net NPA improved both annually and sequentially. Yes Bank reported net NPA at 1,168.02 crore in Q2FY25, compared to 1,246.03 crore in the previous quarter of the current fiscal year and 1,885.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsYes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit jumps 10% QoQ, total income rises 2.45%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,605.00130.00
    Chennai
    79,611.00130.00
    Delhi
    79,763.00130.00
    Kolkata
    79,615.00130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.