Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit jumps 10% QoQ, total income rises 2.45%

Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The board of directors considered and approved Q2 results 2024 on Saturday. In this unaudited standalone Q2FY25 results, Yes Bank reported a rise in net profit from ₹502.43 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹553.04 crore in the July to September 2024 quarter. However, the bank witnessed a big rise in net profit in YoY terms, as Yes Bank's net profit at the end of the previous quarter in the corresponding period stood at ₹225.21 crore.

Yes Bank Q2FY25 income During the July to September 2024 quarter, Yes Bank reported a total income of ₹9,137.09 core, which stood at ₹8,918.14 crore during the June 2024 quarter. So, the private lender's total income surged by 2.45 per cent sequentially. Yes Bank's total income at the end of Q2FY24 stood at ₹7,920.68 crore.

Hence, Yes Bank has reported an impressive growth in net profit and total income both QoQ and YoY. The private lender reported such growth-oriented Q2 results 2024 despite raising provisions during the July to September 2024 quarter. The private lender has reported provisions at ₹297.10 crore in Q2FY25, which stood at ₹211.77 crore at the end of Q1FY25. However, Yes Bank's provisions at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year stood at ₹500.38 crore.

Improvement in NPA In Q2 results 2024, Yes Bank reported improvement in net NPA and gross NPA YoY. Yes Bank reported a gross NPA of ₹3,889.43 crore, which stood at ₹3,844.90 crore in the previous quarter of FY25 and ₹4,319.03 crore in Q2FY24.