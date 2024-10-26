Hello User
Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit jumps 10% QoQ, total income rises 2.45%

Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit jumps 10% QoQ, total income rises 2.45%

Asit Manohar

  • Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: Net profit of the private lender surged from 502.43 crore to 553.04 crore during Q2FY25

Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The private lender has reported impressive growth in net profit, total income and net NPA during the July to September 2024 quarter.

Yes Bank Q2 results 2024: The board of directors considered and approved Q2 results 2024 on Saturday. In this unaudited standalone Q2FY25 results, Yes Bank reported a rise in net profit from 502.43 crore in Q1FY25 to 553.04 crore in the July to September 2024 quarter. However, the bank witnessed a big rise in net profit in YoY terms, as Yes Bank's net profit at the end of the previous quarter in the corresponding period stood at 225.21 crore.

Yes Bank Q2FY25 income

During the July to September 2024 quarter, Yes Bank reported a total income of 9,137.09 core, which stood at 8,918.14 crore during the June 2024 quarter. So, the private lender's total income surged by 2.45 per cent sequentially. Yes Bank's total income at the end of Q2FY24 stood at 7,920.68 crore.

Hence, Yes Bank has reported an impressive growth in net profit and total income both QoQ and YoY. The private lender reported such growth-oriented Q2 results 2024 despite raising provisions during the July to September 2024 quarter. The private lender has reported provisions at 297.10 crore in Q2FY25, which stood at 211.77 crore at the end of Q1FY25. However, Yes Bank's provisions at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year stood at 500.38 crore.

Improvement in NPA

In Q2 results 2024, Yes Bank reported improvement in net NPA and gross NPA YoY. Yes Bank reported a gross NPA of 3,889.43 crore, which stood at 3,844.90 crore in the previous quarter of FY25 and 4,319.03 crore in Q2FY24.

However, Yes Bank's net NPA improved both annually and sequentially. Yes Bank reported net NPA at 1,168.02 crore in Q2FY25, compared to 1,246.03 crore in the previous quarter of the current fiscal year and 1,885.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
