YES Bank Q3 results: CProfit jumps 55% to ₹952 crore; NIM improves 20bps YoY

YES Bank Q3 results: Consolidated profit jumped 54.44% YoY to 956.55 crore, while operating profit, before provisions and contingencies, rose by nearly 14% YoY to 1,240.08 crore in Q3FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Jan 2026, 01:35 PM IST
YES Bank reported its December quarter earnings on January 17.
YES Bank reported its December quarter earnings on January 17.(REUTERS)

YES Bank Q3 results: Private sector lender YES Bank, on Saturday, January 17, reported a 55.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit to 951.62 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was 612.27 crore.

Operating profit came at 1,234 crore, rising 14.3% YoY.

“Q3FY26 marks a breakthrough quarter for the bank, powered by a confluence of factors such as acceleration in profitability, sharp improvement in asset quality, gathering momentum in business volumes (disbursements) and continued industry-leading performance in CASA," said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES Bank.

"The bank’s quarterly RoA (excluding the gratuity impact) has touched the critical milestone of 1.0% for the first time since reconstruction. At the operating level, this has been driven by expansion in NIMs, buoyancy in fee income and a tight control over operating costs," said Kumar.

"Net credit costs for the quarter were negligible, supported by an eight-quarter low slippage at 1.6% of advances and continued redemptions from the security receipts portfolio. Strengthening the CASA ratio despite a challenging industry backdrop is aiding sharper improvement in the cost of deposits vis-à-vis peers," Kumar said.

Also Read | Q3 results 2026: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank earnings today

YES Bank Q3 results highlights

YES Bank's NII (net interest income) for Q3FY26 was 2,466 crore, marking a growth of 10.9% YoY and 7.2% QoQ.

NIM (net interest margin) for the quarter improved 20 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.6% compared to 2.4% YoY and 2.5% QoQ.

"NIM for Q3FY26 at 2.6% up 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps QoQ, as reduction in balances of deposits made in lieu of PSL shortfalls and deposit rate cuts/repricing impact, more than offset the asset repricing impact," said the bank.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at 34% in Q3FY26 compared to 33.1% in Q3FY25 and 33.7% in Q2FY26.

Gross NPA ratio declined by 10 bps YoY and QoQ to 1.5%, while net NPA ratio dropped by 20 bps YoY and remained flat QoQ at 0.3%.

Also Read | Reliance Q3 results: 5 key highlights from RIL Q3 earnings
Yes BankEarningsQ3 ResultsQ3 EarningsResult Analysis
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsYES Bank Q3 results: CProfit jumps 55% to ₹952 crore; NIM improves 20bps YoY
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.