YES Bank Q3 results: CProfit jumps 55% to ₹952 crore; NIM improves 20bps YoY

YES Bank Q3 results: Private sector lender YES Bank, on Saturday, January 17, reported a 55.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit to ₹951.62 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the bank's profit was ₹612.27 crore.

Operating profit came at ₹1,234 crore, rising 14.3% YoY.

“Q3FY26 marks a breakthrough quarter for the bank, powered by a confluence of factors such as acceleration in profitability, sharp improvement in asset quality, gathering momentum in business volumes (disbursements) and continued industry-leading performance in CASA," said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES Bank.

"The bank’s quarterly RoA (excluding the gratuity impact) has touched the critical milestone of 1.0% for the first time since reconstruction. At the operating level, this has been driven by expansion in NIMs, buoyancy in fee income and a tight control over operating costs," said Kumar.

"Net credit costs for the quarter were negligible, supported by an eight-quarter low slippage at 1.6% of advances and continued redemptions from the security receipts portfolio. Strengthening the CASA ratio despite a challenging industry backdrop is aiding sharper improvement in the cost of deposits vis-à-vis peers," Kumar said.

YES Bank Q3 results highlights YES Bank's NII (net interest income) for Q3FY26 was ₹2,466 crore, marking a growth of 10.9% YoY and 7.2% QoQ.

NIM (net interest margin) for the quarter improved 20 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.6% compared to 2.4% YoY and 2.5% QoQ.

"NIM for Q3FY26 at 2.6% up 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps QoQ, as reduction in balances of deposits made in lieu of PSL shortfalls and deposit rate cuts/repricing impact, more than offset the asset repricing impact," said the bank.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at 34% in Q3FY26 compared to 33.1% in Q3FY25 and 33.7% in Q2FY26.

Gross NPA ratio declined by 10 bps YoY and QoQ to 1.5%, while net NPA ratio dropped by 20 bps YoY and remained flat QoQ at 0.3%.

Also Read | Reliance Q3 results: 5 key highlights from RIL Q3 earnings