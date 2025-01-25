Yes Bank, on Saturday, announced its third-quarter results for the period ending December 2024, posting a remarkable 164.5 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹612.27 crore, along with a 10.2 per cent year-on-year growth in net interest income (NII).

The NII stood at ₹2,224 crore, with net interest margins (NIMs) remaining unchanged at 2.4 per cent year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Yes Bank's interest income amounted to ₹7,829.13 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year increase. At the same time, the bank's interest expenses rose to ₹5,605.62 crore, a 12.8 per cent increase from ₹4,967.96 crore in the corresponding period last year.