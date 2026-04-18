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Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Street expects steady net profit, NII growth; asset quality may improve

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Analysts expect Yes Bank to report steady NII growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins. Net profit is seen rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.

Ankit Gohel
Updated18 Apr 2026, 12:06:47 PM IST
Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Yes Bank’s Q4FY26 net profit is estimated to rise 12% QoQ and 44.4% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,065 crore.
Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Yes Bank’s Q4FY26 net profit is estimated to rise 12% QoQ and 44.4% YoY to ₹1,065 crore.

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Private sector lender Yes Bank will declare its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026, Saturday. The board of directors of Yes Bank is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.

Yes Bank Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect Yes Bank Q4 results to be steady, with net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins. Profitability is also seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT seen rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.

ICICI Securities expects Yes Bank to report net interest income (NII) growth of 3.8% QoQ and 12.4% YoY at 2,558.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit to increase 16.7% QoQ and 9.5% YoY to 1,439.7 crore.

The lender’s net profit is estimated to rise 12% QoQ and 44.4% YoY to 1,065 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) is estimated at 2.7%, around 15 basis points higher than the same period last year.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Yes Bank Q4 results today.

Follow updates here:
18 Apr 2026, 12:06:47 PM IST

Yes Bank Q4 Results LIVE: NII growth estimated to be around 9–12%

Analysts expect Yes Bank to report steady net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins.

18 Apr 2026, 12:05:28 PM IST

Yes Bank Q4 Results LIVE: Profitability seen improving on a yearly basis

Yes Bank’s profitability is seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT seen rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.

18 Apr 2026, 12:03:52 PM IST

Yes Bank Q4 Results LIVE: Yes Bank to declare its Q4 results today

Private sector lender Yes Bank will declare its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026, Saturday. The board of directors of Yes Bank is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.

Yes BankQ4 Results
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsYes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Street expects steady net profit, NII growth; asset quality may improve

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