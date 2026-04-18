Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Street expects steady net profit, NII growth; asset quality may improve

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Private sector lender Yes Bank will declare its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026, Saturday. The board of directors of Yes Bank is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.
Analysts expect Yes Bank Q4 results to be steady, with net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins. Profitability is also seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT seen rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.
ICICI Securities expects Yes Bank to report net interest income (NII) growth of 3.8% QoQ and 12.4% YoY at ₹2,558.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit to increase 16.7% QoQ and 9.5% YoY to ₹1,439.7 crore.
The lender’s net profit is estimated to rise 12% QoQ and 44.4% YoY to ₹1,065 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) is estimated at 2.7%, around 15 basis points higher than the same period last year.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Yes Bank Q4 results today.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects ~10% YoY NII growth with a comparable loan growth of 11% YoY. It expects Yes Bank to be a bit more positive on loan growth. Deposit growth has accelerated to 12% YoY but aided strongly through certificate of deposits. NIM is expected to be at ~2.9%, flat to marginal decline QoQ, but there is likely to be a lot of volatility given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and impact of RIDF investments.
Yes Bank share price gained over 8% in one month, while it has dropped 14% in three months. The stock has declined 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and has fallen 9% in six months. Yes Bank shares have risen over 11% in one year and have rallied 32% in three years.
On Friday, Yes Bank share price ended 1.25% higher at ₹20.20 apiece on the BSE.
Credit growth improves sequentially, but weak core profitability is likely to persist. Slippages are likely to continue to moderate as retail stress is reduced.
Yes Bank’s net profit is estimated to rise 12% QoQ and 44.4% YoY to ₹1,065 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) is estimated at 2.7%, around 15 basis points higher than the same period last year, according to ICICI Securities.
Yes Bank’s net interest income (NII) is expected to grow 3.8% QoQ and 12.4% YoY to ₹2,558.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit to increase 16.7% QoQ and 9.5% YoY to ₹1,439.7 crore, according to estimates by ICICI Securities.
Analysts expect Yes Bank to report steady net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins.
Yes Bank’s profitability is seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT seen rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.
Private sector lender Yes Bank will declare its Q4 results today, 18 April 2026, Saturday. The board of directors of Yes Bank is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.