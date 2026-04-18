Yes Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to ₹1,068 crore, NII up 16% YoY; asset quality improves

Yes Bank Q4 results: Net Interest Income (NII) of Yes Bank in Q4FY26 increased 16% to 2,637.7 crore from 2,276.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The lender's Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the March quarter improved to 2.7%, up by 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps sequentially.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Apr 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Yes Bank Q4 results: Net Interest Income (NII) of Yes Bank in Q4FY26 increased 16% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,637.7 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,276.3 crore, YoY.
Yes Bank Q4 results: Net Interest Income (NII) of Yes Bank in Q4FY26 increased 16% to ₹2,637.7 crore from ₹2,276.3 crore, YoY.(Photo: REUTERS)

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026: Private lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of 1,068.42 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 44.7% from 7,381.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) of Yes Bank in Q4FY26 increased 16% to 2,637.7 crore from 2,276.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The lender's Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the March quarter improved to 2.7%, up by 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps sequentially, aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits. FY26 NIM rose 20 bps YoY to 2.6%.

Also Read | Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit jumps 45% YoY to ₹1,068 crore

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q4FY26 increased 23.11% to 1,618.24 crore from 1,314.38 crore, YoY. Sequentially, operating profit rose 31.2%.

For FY26, Yes Bank’s operating profit stood at 5,506 crore, witnessing a growth of 29.4% YoY.

The bank’s provisions were at 187.55 crore in Q4FY26, as against 21.89 crore QoQ, and against 318.07 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank Asset Quality

Asset quality of Yes Bank improved sequentially in the March quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in Q4FY26 declined 10.2% to 3,604.93 crore from 4,014.56 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA dropped 2.7% to 653 crore from 671.19 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio in the March quarter fell by 20 basis points (bps) to 1.3% from 1.5%, QoQ, while Net NPA ratio was down 10 bps to 0.2% from 0.3%, QoQ.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 9%, NII seen up 6% YoY

Loan Growth, Deposits

Yes Bank’s advances in Q4FY26 were at 2,73,445 crore, up 11.1% YoY and 6.2% QoQ, while deposits were at 3,18,969 crore, up 12.1% YoY and 9.0% QoQ.

CASA Deposits crossed the critical milestone of 1 lakh crore during the quarter, Yes Bank said.

“Business momentum continued to strengthen, with broad-based growth across advances and deposits, underpinned by a robust CASA-led deposit engine that contributed to lower Cost of Deposits,” said Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank.

As we move into FY27, our priorities remain firmly anchored in strengthening the franchise, accelerating high-quality growth, and advancing our journey toward building a resilient Yes Bank that consistently creates sustainable value for all stakeholders, he added.

On Friday, Yes Bank share price ended 1.25% higher at 20.20 apiece on the BSE.

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