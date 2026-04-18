Yes Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 45% to ₹1,068 crore, NII up 16% YoY; asset quality improves

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2026: Private lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,068.42 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 44.7% from ₹7,381.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) of Yes Bank in Q4FY26 increased 16% to ₹2,637.7 crore from ₹2,276.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The lender's Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the March quarter improved to 2.7%, up by 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps sequentially, aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits. FY26 NIM rose 20 bps YoY to 2.6%.

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Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q4FY26 increased 23.11% to ₹1,618.24 crore from ₹1,314.38 crore, YoY. Sequentially, operating profit rose 31.2%.

For FY26, Yes Bank’s operating profit stood at ₹5,506 crore, witnessing a growth of 29.4% YoY.

The bank’s provisions were at ₹187.55 crore in Q4FY26, as against ₹21.89 crore QoQ, and against ₹318.07 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank Asset Quality Asset quality of Yes Bank improved sequentially in the March quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in Q4FY26 declined 10.2% to ₹3,604.93 crore from ₹4,014.56 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA dropped 2.7% to ₹653 crore from ₹671.19 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio in the March quarter fell by 20 basis points (bps) to 1.3% from 1.5%, QoQ, while Net NPA ratio was down 10 bps to 0.2% from 0.3%, QoQ.

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Loan Growth, Deposits Yes Bank’s advances in Q4FY26 were at ₹2,73,445 crore, up 11.1% YoY and 6.2% QoQ, while deposits were at ₹3,18,969 crore, up 12.1% YoY and 9.0% QoQ.

CASA Deposits crossed the critical milestone of ₹1 lakh crore during the quarter, Yes Bank said.

“Business momentum continued to strengthen, with broad-based growth across advances and deposits, underpinned by a robust CASA-led deposit engine that contributed to lower Cost of Deposits,” said Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank.

As we move into FY27, our priorities remain firmly anchored in strengthening the franchise, accelerating high-quality growth, and advancing our journey toward building a resilient Yes Bank that consistently creates sustainable value for all stakeholders, he added.

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