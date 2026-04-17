Yes Bank Q4 results preview: NII growth seen steady, asset quality improves; profit to rise YoY

Private sector lender Yes Bank is expected to remain in focus on Saturday, 18 April, as the company is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the March quarter and the fiscal year ended 31 March.

Analysts broadly expect Yes Bank to report steady net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins. Profitability is also seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.

Yes Bank Q4 results preview ICICI Securities expects Yes Bank’s net interest income to grow 3.8% QoQ and 12.4% YoY to ₹2,558.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit to increase 16.7% QoQ and 9.5% YoY to ₹1,439.7 crore.

On the bottom line, it anticipates net profit to reach ₹1,065 crore, marking a 12% QoQ and a sharp 44.4% YoY increase. The brokerage’s estimates suggest that the bank’s net profit could outperform the aggregate net profit growth of private banks, which it expects to rise 2.4% QoQ and 5.7% YoY, excluding IndusInd Bank.

In terms of NIM, it is estimated at 2.7%, around 15 basis points higher than the same period last year.

On the lending side, the brokerage expects the bank’s loan book to rise to ₹2,66,200 crore in Q4, reflecting a 3.4% QoQ and 8.1% YoY increase. On asset quality, ICICI Securities expects gross NPAs to decline by 23 basis points YoY to 1.4%, while net NPAs are estimated at 0.3%, down 5 basis points YoY.

JM Financial expects Yes Bank’s NII to rise 1.4% QoQ and 9.8% YoY to ₹2,499.2 crore. The brokerage estimates pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) at ₹1,296 crore, reflecting a 5.1% QoQ growth, though marginally down 1.4% YoY.

It expects net profit to come in at ₹947.3 crore, marking a 28.3% YoY increase, though slightly down 0.4% sequentially.

Emkay Securities estimates Yes Bank’s NII at ₹2,505.2 crore in Q4FY26E, registering a 1.6% QoQ and 10.1% YoY growth.

Pre-provision operating profit is pegged at ₹1,421.8 crore, rising 15.3% QoQ and 8.2% YoY. On the bottom line, the brokerage expects net profit at ₹851.5 crore, reflecting a strong 15.4% YoY growth, though declining 10.5% QoQ.

Kotak Securities expects Yes Bank’s NII to grow 1% QoQ and 9% YoY to ₹2,478.4 crore. The brokerage estimates pre-provision operating profit at ₹1,366 crore, up 11% QoQ and 4% YoY. Net profit is projected at ₹765 crore, indicating a 4% YoY increase, though declining 20% sequentially.

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Yes Bank share price history The company’s shares have staged a strong comeback in April, gaining 17% so far and recouping all of their March losses of 16.75%, bringing much-needed relief to shareholders. The stock had witnessed a sustained decline prior to this recovery, closing lower in each of the past four months and losing a cumulative 28%.

Although the stock has regained strength, it needs to sustain this momentum to revisit its February 2024 peak of ₹32.85 apiece.

At current levels, it is still 39.11% below that mark. The shares have delivered muted returns over the past three years, with investors now hoping for a strong recovery this year.