Yes Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit dips 45% despite 25% rise in total income2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 02:04 PM IST
- Yes Bank results: The private lender has reported dip in net profit from ₹367.46 crore to ₹202.43 crore in Q4FY23
Yes Bank has announced its Q4FY23 results on Saturday reporting dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to ₹202.43 crore in Q4FY23, logging near 45 per cent decline in year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, Yes Bank reported around 293 per cent rise against Q3FY23 net profit of ₹51.52 crore.
