Yes Bank has announced its Q4FY23 results on Saturday reporting dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to ₹202.43 crore in Q4FY23, logging near 45 per cent decline in year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, Yes Bank reported around 293 per cent rise against Q3FY23 net profit of ₹51.52 crore.

On total income front, Yes Bank reported improvement as the private lender reported total income of ₹7,298.51 crore in fourth quarter of the recently ended fiscal, which stood at ₹5,829.22 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. In FY23, Yes Bank posted 19.46 per cent rise in total income as its Q4FY23 total income stood at ₹26,624.08 crore against total income of ₹22,285.98 crore in FY22.

Yes Bank reported rise in standalone asset in FY23 as well. In FY 2022-23, Yes Bank's total assets stood at ₹3,54,786.13 crore, around 11.49 per cent higher from its total assed of ₹3,18,220.23 crore in FY22.

In recently ended financial year, Yes Bank also managed to report improvement in net cash generated from the operating activities. In the financial year 2022-23, Yes Bank reported net cash generated from operating activities at ₹25,626.01 crore, 8.47 per cent higher from the same in previous fiscal.

Yes Bank results Q3FY23

In Q3FY23 results, Yes Bank posted a PARTT (Profit After Tax) of ₹51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. Also, PAT dropped by 66.28% compared to ₹152.82 crore in the preceding quarter. Among the major highlights of Q3 is that Yes Bank's gross NPA reached its lowest level since Q3 of FY19, due to the transfer of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company, JC Flowers.

Yes Bank shares shed around 1.8 per cent on Friday as the stock finished at ₹16.20 per share levels, ₹0.30 per share lower from its Thursday close of ₹16.50 apiece on NSE.

(This is a developing story. More updates later)

