Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Yes Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit dips 45% despite 25% rise in total income

Yes Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit dips 45% despite 25% rise in total income

2 min read . 02:04 PM IST Asit Manohar
Yes Bank results: Yes Bank shares ended on Friday at 16.20 apiece on NSE, losing to the tune of 1.8% ahead of the Q4FY23 results.

  • Yes Bank results: The private lender has reported dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to 202.43 crore in Q4FY23

Yes Bank has announced its Q4FY23 results on Saturday reporting dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to 202.43 crore in Q4FY23, logging near 45 per cent decline in year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, Yes Bank reported around 293 per cent rise against Q3FY23 net profit of 51.52 crore.

Yes Bank has announced its Q4FY23 results on Saturday reporting dip in net profit from 367.46 crore to 202.43 crore in Q4FY23, logging near 45 per cent decline in year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, Yes Bank reported around 293 per cent rise against Q3FY23 net profit of 51.52 crore.

On total income front, Yes Bank reported improvement as the private lender reported total income of 7,298.51 crore in fourth quarter of the recently ended fiscal, which stood at 5,829.22 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. In FY23, Yes Bank posted 19.46 per cent rise in total income as its Q4FY23 total income stood at 26,624.08 crore against total income of 22,285.98 crore in FY22.

On total income front, Yes Bank reported improvement as the private lender reported total income of 7,298.51 crore in fourth quarter of the recently ended fiscal, which stood at 5,829.22 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. In FY23, Yes Bank posted 19.46 per cent rise in total income as its Q4FY23 total income stood at 26,624.08 crore against total income of 22,285.98 crore in FY22.

Yes Bank reported rise in standalone asset in FY23 as well. In FY 2022-23, Yes Bank's total assets stood at 3,54,786.13 crore, around 11.49 per cent higher from its total assed of 3,18,220.23 crore in FY22.

Yes Bank reported rise in standalone asset in FY23 as well. In FY 2022-23, Yes Bank's total assets stood at 3,54,786.13 crore, around 11.49 per cent higher from its total assed of 3,18,220.23 crore in FY22.

In recently ended financial year, Yes Bank also managed to report improvement in net cash generated from the operating activities. In the financial year 2022-23, Yes Bank reported net cash generated from operating activities at 25,626.01 crore, 8.47 per cent higher from the same in previous fiscal.

In recently ended financial year, Yes Bank also managed to report improvement in net cash generated from the operating activities. In the financial year 2022-23, Yes Bank reported net cash generated from operating activities at 25,626.01 crore, 8.47 per cent higher from the same in previous fiscal.

Yes Bank results Q3FY23

In Q3FY23 results, Yes Bank posted a PARTT (Profit After Tax) of 51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against 266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. Also, PAT dropped by 66.28% compared to 152.82 crore in the preceding quarter. Among the major highlights of Q3 is that Yes Bank's gross NPA reached its lowest level since Q3 of FY19, due to the transfer of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company, JC Flowers.

Yes Bank results Q3FY23

In Q3FY23 results, Yes Bank posted a PARTT (Profit After Tax) of 51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against 266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. Also, PAT dropped by 66.28% compared to 152.82 crore in the preceding quarter. Among the major highlights of Q3 is that Yes Bank's gross NPA reached its lowest level since Q3 of FY19, due to the transfer of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company, JC Flowers.

Yes Bank shares shed around 1.8 per cent on Friday as the stock finished at 16.20 per share levels, 0.30 per share lower from its Thursday close of 16.50 apiece on NSE.

Yes Bank shares shed around 1.8 per cent on Friday as the stock finished at 16.20 per share levels, 0.30 per share lower from its Thursday close of 16.50 apiece on NSE.

(This is a developing story. More updates later)

(This is a developing story. More updates later)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.