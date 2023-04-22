Yes Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit dips 45% despite 25% rise in total income

Yes Bank results Q3FY23

In Q3FY23 results, Yes Bank posted a PARTT (Profit After Tax) of ₹51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. Also, PAT dropped by 66.28% compared to ₹152.82 crore in the preceding quarter. Among the major highlights of Q3 is that Yes Bank's gross NPA reached its lowest level since Q3 of FY19, due to the transfer of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company, JC Flowers.