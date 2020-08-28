Yes Bank rises 5% after rating upgrade

Crisil said the upgrade in the short term rating reflects improvement in the funding and liquidity profile of the bank, with gradual increase in its deposit base as well as sizeable capital raised recently. With this, Yes Bank has repaid ₹35,000 crore of the ₹50,000 crore special liquidity facility availed from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2020, which is ahead of the earlier plan. Further, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has improved in recent months.