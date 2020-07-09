Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Yes Bank sells 2.66% stake in CG Power in multiple tranches
From the beginning of the year, CG Power lost 5% and Yes Bank has lost 44% against a fall of 12% in the Sensex

Yes Bank sells 2.66% stake in CG Power in multiple tranches

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Since the beginning of the year, CG Power lost 5% and Yes Bank has lost 44% against a fall of 12% in the Sensex

Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd has sold 16.65 million shares, constituting 2.66% of the paid-up share capital, of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd in multiple tranches over the past few days, the lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd has sold 16.65 million shares, constituting 2.66% of the paid-up share capital, of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd in multiple tranches over the past few days, the lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The bank now holds 10.12% stake in CG Power.

The bank now holds 10.12% stake in CG Power.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

At 09:39 am, shares of Yes Bank Ltd were up 2.49% to 26.75, CG Power fell 4.97% to 9.76 and the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.39% to 36498.88.

On Wednesday, shares of CG Power fell 5% to close at 10.27 on the BSE and Yes Bank gained 1.36% to close at 26.10, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.94% to close at 36329.01.

Since the beginning of the year, CG Power lost 5% and Yes Bank has lost 44% against a fall of 12% in the Sensex. From March lows, shares of CG Power more than doubled and Yes Bank shares rose close to five times, while Sensex was up 42%.

On a consolidated basis, CG Power reported net loss of 283.53 crore in March quarter compared with net loss of 181.29 crore a year ago. Net sales fell 69% to 616.25 crore in the quarter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated