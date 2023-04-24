Yes Bank share dips after Q4 results. Hold, exit or accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares are trading in ₹115.25 to ₹18.50 apiece range, believe stock market experts
Yes Bank shares witnessed heavy sell off during first day of trade post-Q4 results announcement. Yes Bank share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹15.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 4 per cent dip from its Friday close of ₹16.20 apiece levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×