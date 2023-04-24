Yes Bank share dips after Q4 results. Hold, exit or accumulate?

Why Yes Bank shares falling after Q4 results?

Speaking on Yes Bank share price fall in early morning deals, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Major reason for fall in Yes Bank share price today can be attributed to higher provisioning reported by the private lender in its Q4 results. Indian markets were expecting lower provisioning after the end of three years lock-in for major banks including SBI. However, after being governed by more than three years, Yes Bank failed to locate or find out its bad debt. This is going to remain a serious concern for Yes Bank and hence its stock is under sell off heat today."