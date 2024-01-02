Yes Bank share hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside in short term
Yes Bank share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹23.70 apiece on NSE, bettering its previous 52-week high high of ₹23.05 per share
Stock market today: Extending its rally for third day in a row, Yes Bank share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹23.70 per share during early morning deals on Tuesday. Yes Bank shares today opened flat at ₹22.70 apiece levels on NSE but it soon gathered upside momentum and climbed to intraday high of ₹23.70 apiece levels, logging intraday gain of over 4 per cent.
