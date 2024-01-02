comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 12:02:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.60 -0.93%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,697.95 -0.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.15 0.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 466.55 -2.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 785.70 -0.61%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yes Bank share hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside in short term
Back Back

Yes Bank share hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside in short term

 Asit Manohar

Yes Bank share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹23.70 apiece on NSE, bettering its previous 52-week high high of ₹23.05 per share

Yes Bank share price has risen to the tune of 19% in last one month. (MINT)Premium
Yes Bank share price has risen to the tune of 19% in last one month. (MINT)

Stock market today: Extending its rally for third day in a row, Yes Bank share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of 23.70 per share during early morning deals on Tuesday. Yes Bank shares today opened flat at 22.70 apiece levels on NSE but it soon gathered upside momentum and climbed to intraday high of 23.70 apiece levels, logging intraday gain of over 4 per cent.

In last three days, Yes Bank share price has risen from 20.85 to 23.70 apiece levels, logging around 13.50 per cent rise in this time. However, market experts are expecting more rally in Yes Bank shares.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend after the private lender's declaration to receive 150 crore from a single trust in Security Receipts Portfolio after NPA portfolio sale. They said that Yes Bank shares may continue to trade positive and go up to 30 apiece levels in short term and advised Yes Bank shareholders to hold the scrip with trailing stop loss at 21 apiece levels.

3:1 bonus shares: Allcargo stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today

Speaking on the reason for rise in Yes Bank shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Yes Bank shares are rising as the private lender has declared to have received 150 crore from single trust in regard to its NPA portfolio sale to JC Flowers ARC. So, current rally in Yes Bank shares can be attributed to this trigger. However, much will depend upon the kind of quarterly numbers it gives as Q3 results for FY24 is about to start. So, one should wait for the results but must maintain stop loss while holding the banking stock."

Yes Bank share price target

Expecting further rally ibn Yes Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Diredctor at Choice Broking said, “Yes Bank shares are looking positive on chart and it may soon touch 26 apiece levels. On breaching this hurdle on closing basis, Yes Bank shares may go up to 30 apiece levels in near term. So, my suggestion to Yes Bank shareholders to hold the scrip by upgrading one's stop loss at 21 apiece levels."

Vodafone Idea stock in focus as SEBI soughts clarification on stake sale to Elon Musk

On suggestion to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “One can buy Yes Bank shares at current levels and maintain buy on dips strategy till the stock is above 21 levels." He said that fresh investors should also maintain stop loss at 21 for near term targets of 26 and 30 respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App