Yes Bank share price at 16-month high. Good time to add?2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price today climbed to its April 2021 highs
Yes Bank share price has been in uptrend for last three months, logging around 40 per cent rise in this period. Extending its rally on second straight session, Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and hit intraday high of ₹17.25 apiece levels on NSE, hitting its April 2021 high of around ₹17 apiece. In last two sessions, this banking stock has shot up near 5.50 per cent whereas in last six months, Yes Bank stocks have delivered near 30 per cent return to its positional investors.