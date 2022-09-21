Yes Bank share price at 16-month high. Good time to add?

Advising Yes Bank shareholders to hold the scrip further, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock further as it may go up to ₹18 and ₹20 apiece levels in short term. However, fresh buying is advisable only above ₹20. Those who have this stock in their portfolio can hold the counter with a trailing stop loss at ₹14 apiece levels as ₹14 is working as good support for the stock in near term."