Yes Bank share price dips 25% after hitting 52-week high. Good time to buy?3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:23 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price is currently trading in ₹18 to ₹25 zone, say experts
Yes Bank share price has been in downtrend after hitting fresh 52-week high of ₹24.75 apiece on 13th December 2022. In last ten days, Yes Bank shares have fallen to the tune of ₹18.20 per share on NSE, logging more than 25 per cent dip after climbing to its 52-week peak. Yes Bank share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹18.20 apiece on NSE, logging around 4 per cent intraday dip against its Thursday close of ₹18.95 on NSE.
