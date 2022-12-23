Yes Bank share price dips 25% after hitting 52-week high. Good time to buy?

Highlighting the reasons that led to fall in Yes ank share price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "In recent Yes Bank share price rally, its PE had surged to the tune of 40, which was quite high from its peers. Its EBIDTA is 19.1 which is at par with Axis Bank shares but much higher than IndusInd Bank. So, current dip in Yes Bank shares was expected after the sharp upside move post-JC Flowers ARC deal." Manoj Dalmia of Proficient Equities said that after Yes Bank JC Flowers ARC deal, Yes Bank's GNPA is expected to go below 2 per cent whereas its net NPA may go below 1 per cent in upcoming quarters. So, the deal is going to work as one of the driving force for Yes Bank shares in upcoming sessions.