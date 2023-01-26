Yes Bank share price dips over 15% in YTD. Accumulate or exit?

On why Yes Bank share price is falling, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Recently, Yes Bank shares have fallen due to two major reasons — Bombay High Court quashing Yes Bank administrator's decision to write off AT-1 bonds and weak looking Q3FY23 results. Both reasons for Yes Bank stock price tumble are short lived as Yes Bank is planning to move to Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order and Q3 results are looking weak due to provisioning. The private lender has managed to contract its stress after selling its stress pool to JC flowers ARC. Yes Bank has also reported growth in its operating profit in both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY) terms. So, I would advise Yes Bank shareholders to hold the scrip with stop loss at ₹17 and take this dip as an opportunity to accumulate around ₹18 apiece levels."

