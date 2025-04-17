Mint Market

Yes Bank share price edges higher ahead of Q4 results 2025. Buy or sell?

  • Buy or sell stock: On the penultimate session ahead of Yes Bank Q4 results 2025, Yes Bank shares edge higher in early morning deals on Thursday

Asit Manohar
Updated17 Apr 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Buy or sell stock: According to experts, Yes Bank shares are in ₹16 to ₹18 accumulation zone. On possible looking breakout above ₹18.20 apiece, Yes Bank share price may touch ₹21 soon, they added.(Photo: Courtesy Yes Bank)

Buy or sell stock: The board of directors of Yes Bank has declared Q4 results 2025 date on 19 April 2025 i.e. on Saturday. As tomorrow will be a stock market holiday for Good Friday, Thursday would be the last session to buy Yes Bank shares ahead of the Q4 results announcement. Yes Bank share price today opened marginally lower at 17.84 apiece on the NSE, but soon attracted bulls' attention and touched an intraday high of 18.14 per share, logging around one per cent intraday gain.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank's Q4 business update for the financial year 2024-25 promises a potential recovery story. The growth in deposits and loan business mainly drives this. Improved CASA and a healthy liquidity coverage ratio has fueled the market's positive sentiments ahead of the Q4 results 2025. They said that Yes Bank share is moving in the accumulation zone of 16-18 and may touch 21 soon after breaking above 18.20 apiece.

Yes Bank Q4 results 2025 preview

Speaking on the market estimates regarding Yes Bank's Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “According to recent Yes Bank's Q4 business update, its operating performance shows steady improvement, making it a potential recovery story, though a cautious investment approach is recommended. The bank’s loan book grew 12.1% YoY to 2.46 lakh crore, and deposits rose 6.8% YoY to 2.84 lakh crore. An improved CASA ratio of 34.3% and a healthy liquidity coverage ratio of 125% reflect better operational efficiency and liquidity management.”

Advertisement

The SMC Global Securities expert said Yes Bank focuses on expanding its retail, SME, and microfinance lending—sectors with growth potential but higher credit risk. While these developments are positive, the modest sequential growth and lingering investor concerns over past asset quality issues suggest caution.

“Yes Bank targets 13–14% loan growth and 17–18% deposit growth in FY25, with plans to expand its branch network. For risk-averse investors, waiting for a few more quarters of consistent performance may be prudent before taking a firm investment position. Long-term prospects are improving but require close monitoring,” said Seema Srivastava, who is a professional CA as well.

Yes Bank share news

Speaking on the outlook of Yes Bank shares, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “Yes Bank share price has corrected 51% in 57 weeks and is now consolidating in a tight 8-week range between 16 to 18. This base formation suggests accumulation. A sustained breakout above 18.2 could trigger fresh momentum, with an immediate upside target of 21. Now, range traders can play the 16 to 18 band. Breakout traders should wait for a decisive move above resistance before entering. The setup indicates that a strong directional move is on the horizon, favouring bulls on the breakout.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsYes Bank share price edges higher ahead of Q4 results 2025. Buy or sell?
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App