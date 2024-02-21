Yes Bank share price falls for fourth straight session; down 22% from its 52-week high
Yes Bank share price hit a 52-week high of ₹32.81 apiece February 09, 2024. The stock has fallen 22% since then in eight trading sessions.
Yes Bank share price declined nearly 4% on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth straight session. Yes Bank shares fell as much as 3.90% to ₹25.56 apiece on the BSE.
