 Yes Bank share price falls for fourth straight session; down 22% from its 52-week high | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 15:06:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.70 1.88%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.75 -0.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 772.50 1.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.50 -2.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.75 -0.57%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yes Bank share price falls for fourth straight session; down 22% from its 52-week high
BackBack

Yes Bank share price falls for fourth straight session; down 22% from its 52-week high

 Livemint

Yes Bank share price hit a 52-week high of ₹32.81 apiece February 09, 2024. The stock has fallen 22% since then in eight trading sessions.

Yes Bank shares are up nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD) and up 30% in the past three months. (MINT)Premium
Yes Bank shares are up nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD) and up 30% in the past three months. (MINT)

Yes Bank share price declined nearly 4% on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth straight session. Yes Bank shares fell as much as 3.90% to 25.56 apiece on the BSE.

Around 40 crore equity shares of Yes Bank were traded on Wednesday as against its one-week average volumes of 43 crore.

Yes Bank share price hit a 52-week high of 32.81 apiece February 09, 2024. The stock has fallen 22% since then in eight trading sessions.

However, despite the recent price fall, Yes Bank shares are up nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD) and up 30% in the past three months.

On February 15, it was reported that global investment firm Carlyle Group sold a 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for 1,057 crore through an open market transaction. 

CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the US-based Carlyle Group, had offloaded 39 crore Yes Bank shares on the BSE. Carlyle Group’s shareholding declined to 5.08% from 6.43% stake in Yes Bank.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE had bought 30 crore Yes Bank shares, amounting to 1.06% of the total equity, for 830 crore via a bulk deal on the same day. The transaction was done at 27.1 per share.

Also Read: Yes Bank Q3 results 2024: Net profit at 231 crore, NII up 2.3%

Meanwhile, Yes Bank had reported a net profit of 231 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, from 51.5 crore a year ago.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 increased by 2.3% YoY to 2,016.8 crore.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) remained steady at 2%, while net NPA improved to 0.9%.

At 2:50 pm, Yes Bank shares were trading 3.91% lower at 25.56 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App