Yes Bank share price declined nearly 4% on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth straight session. Yes Bank shares fell as much as 3.90% to ₹25.56 apiece on the BSE.

Around 40 crore equity shares of Yes Bank were traded on Wednesday as against its one-week average volumes of 43 crore.

Yes Bank share price hit a 52-week high of ₹32.81 apiece February 09, 2024. The stock has fallen 22% since then in eight trading sessions.

However, despite the recent price fall, Yes Bank shares are up nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD) and up 30% in the past three months.

On February 15, it was reported that global investment firm Carlyle Group sold a 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for ₹1,057 crore through an open market transaction.

CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the US-based Carlyle Group, had offloaded 39 crore Yes Bank shares on the BSE. Carlyle Group's shareholding declined to 5.08% from 6.43% stake in Yes Bank.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE had bought 30 crore Yes Bank shares, amounting to 1.06% of the total equity, for ₹830 crore via a bulk deal on the same day. The transaction was done at ₹27.1 per share.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank had reported a net profit of ₹231 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, from ₹51.5 crore a year ago.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 increased by 2.3% YoY to ₹2,016.8 crore.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) remained steady at 2%, while net NPA improved to 0.9%.

At 2:50 pm, Yes Bank shares were trading 3.91% lower at ₹25.56 apiece on the BSE.

