Yes Bank share price falls over 7% amid block deal buzz, ahead of board meet to consider fundraising

Yes Bank share price plunged over 7% in early trade on Tuesday, breaking its three-day gaining streak. Yes Bank shares fell as much as 7.39% to ₹21.55 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Yes Bank share price comes amid reports of block deal and ahead of its board meeting to consider fundraising.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, around 3% equity shares of Yes Bank changed hands in multiple blocks in Tuesday’s trade. The report added that a PE investor was likely the seller of Yes Bank shares in the block deals today.

Yes Bank has also clarified that the media reports of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) seeking RBI approval for a wholly-owned subsidiary to acquire a controlling stake were “factually incorrect”.

“..the Bank is not privy to discussions in relation to matters stated in the article. Further, references to the Bank having ‘road map’ discussions with the RBI are factually incorrect,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on June 3.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the private lender will meet today to consider proposals to raise capital through the issuance of equity shares or debt securities, via private placement or preferential allotment, subject to requisite approvals.

“...this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 03, 2025, inter alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such approvals as may be required,” YES Bank announced in a regulatory filing on May 28.

Yes Bank also said that its trading window for designated persons and insiders will remain closed from May 29 until two days after the outcome of the board meeting is disclosed to the stock exchanges.

Yes Bank Share Price Trend Yes Bank share price has recently witnessed a strong rally, gaining 23% in one month and rising 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Yes Bank shares have gained 4% over the last six months, but the banking stock has dropped 7.5% in one year. However, Yes Bank share price has delivered 32% returns in two years.

Technical Outlook Yes Bank share price is showing signs of a failed breakout from a 3-week tight consolidation, with yesterday’s breakout attempt reversing sharply, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The vertical failure suggests weakening bullish momentum. A close below ₹21.4 will likely confirm the breakdown, pushing Yes Bank shares back towards its support zone near ₹19. Traders should stay cautious as this failed breakout pattern could attract further selling pressure if critical support levels give way in the coming sessions,” said Jain.

At 9:20 AM, Yes Bank share price was trading 6.79% lower at ₹21.69 apiece on the BSE.