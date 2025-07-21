Yes Bank share price gains over 2% after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Yes Bank share price gained over 2% in early trade on Monday after the lender reported its Q1 results. Yes Bank shares rallied as much as 2.13% to ₹20.60 apiece on the BSE.

Yes Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹801 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 59% compared to ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q1FY26 increased by 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,371 crore, led by a fall in the cost of funds.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.5%, while operating profit increased by 53.4% YoY to 1,358 crore.

Asset quality during the June quarter remained stable, as Gross NPA and Net NPA remained unchanged sequentially at 1.6% and 0.3%, respectively. Provisions in Q1FY26 declined to ₹284 crore from ₹317 crore, QoQ.

Anand Dama, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd noted that Yes Bank’s core performance remained weak, with credit growth slowing to 5% YoY and down 2.1% QoQ, while margins remained low at 2.5%.

“However, higher treasury gains led to an earnings beat. The bank expects NIM to slip in Q2 due to lending rate cuts. Yes’s retail portfolio continues to exhibit stress with a slippage ratio of 2.5%, which we believe has led to management churn. The bank’s CET 1 (~13.3%) is sub-par among peers, and would thus call for frequent dilution,” Dama said.

Recently, SMBC agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank from SBI (13.19% of the 24% sold) and other banks (6.81% of the total 9.7% stake sold) at a sale price of ₹21.5 per share (implying 1.3x FY27E ABV). However, the transaction is still pending RBI approval and so the bank has halted its search for a new CEO, he highlighted.

Factoring in the Q1 beat, Emkay Global revises up FY26E EPS estimates by 5% and in turn its Yes Bank share price target by 6% to ₹17 apiece from ₹16. However, the brokerage firm retains a ‘Sell’ rating on Yes Bank shares, given sub-par growth, return ratios and higher valuations (1.2x FY27E ABV).

Technical Outlook Yes Bank share price is currently trading in a narrow consolidation range between ₹19 and ₹21.5 on the daily charts.

“Yes Bank share price has been stuck in this band, and only a decisive breakout with strong volumes will reignite momentum and attract fresh buying interest. Until such a breakout occurs, Yes Bank stock is likely to remain sideways within this zone,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

Jain recommends traders to avoid aggressive positions in Yes Bank shares until the range is broken, and focus on volume cues for confirmation when the move eventually comes.

Yes Bank Share Price Performance Yes Bank share price has gained just 2% in one month and 7% in three months. The stock has risen over 9% in six months, and is up 3% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While Yes Bank share price has fallen 18% in one year, it has delivered 41% returns in the past three years.

At 9:30 AM, Yes Bank share price was trading 0.20% higher at ₹20.21 apiece on the BSE.