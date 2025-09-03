Yes Bank share price in focus after CCI approves SMBC’s proposal to acquire up to 24.99% stake

Yes Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday after the fair trade regulator CCI approved Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s proposal to acquire up to 24.99% stake in the private sector lender.

Last month, banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also granted approval to SMBC’s acquisition of up to 24.99% stake in Yes Bank’s paid-up share capital and voting rights.

“The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC),” the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

SMBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG). SMFG is the second-largest banking group in Japan, with total assets of $2 trillion as of December 2024, and has a strong global presence.

“CCI approves acquisition of certain share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation,” the regulator said in a post on X.

The development follows May 9, 2025, disclosure of Yes Bank about the SMBC’s proposed acquisition of a 20% holding in the lender through a secondary stake purchase of 13.19% stake from the State Bank of India (SBI) and 6.81% share from seven other shareholders, including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

After the transaction, SMBC will become the single-largest shareholder of Mumbai-based Yes Bank.

Yes Bank Share Price Performance Yes Bank share price gained 5% in one month and has fallen 16% in three months. The stock has remained flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 18% in one year. Over the past two years, Yes Bank shares have risen 13%, while they have rallied 35% in five years.

On Tuesday, Yes Bank share price ended 0.05% higher at ₹19.56 apiece on the BSE.