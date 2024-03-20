Yes Bank share price in focus on sale of a stressed loan exposure in Katerra India to Prudent ARC for ₹203 crore
Yes Bank had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for sale of identified stressed loan exposures through auction under Swiss Challenge Method.
Yes Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday after the lender announced the conclusion of the transfer of its exposure in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started